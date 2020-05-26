Junction Bridge Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage & Tourism

SANDWICHING IN HISTORY TOUR: JUNCTION BRIDGE

FRIDAY 6/5. Arkansas Historic Preservation Program Facebook page. Noon. Free.

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program’s monthly noontime “Sandwiching in History” tour goes live on Facebook in June to give you a historian’s view of the Junction Bridge. Built on the site of our city’s namesake “petite roche,” the former railway bridge was constructed starting in 1872 as a connecting joint between the northern and southern Union Pacific lines. Converted to a pedestrian and cyclist bridge in 2008, it’s become a prominent feature of the Little Rock skyline, and remains a singular architectural feat for its 2 million-pound lift span. Catch the tour at facebook.com/arhistoricpreservation, and bring questions; the minds of AHPP will be on hand to answer your queries during the watch party. SS

FOLLOW ARKANSAS ARTS & FASHION FORUM’S MASK MAKING

The Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum is funneling energy into a series of online panels and projects — energy that, presumably, it had been mustering up all winter for its subsequently canceled spring 2020 runway events. AAFF has pivoted its efforts to a mask-making initiative, posting conversations about best mask-wearing practices and mask design along the way. Catch it at facebook.com/arkansasartsfashionforum. SS

Dan Scheiman

2020 NATIVE PLANT MARKET

SATURDAY 6/6, Little Rock Audubon Center.

There’s one place in which an American nativism policy makes sense and xenophobia is to be lauded: the garden. If you like to watch things grow, especially those that are more likely to survive than fussy furrin-born flowers are, native plants are what you want. Audubon Arkansas hosts a native plant sale every year, and will this year as well, though in a socially distanced way to guard against transmission of the novel coronavirus. Here’s what to do to go native and feed Arkansas insects and birds and your own passion for plants: Go online at ar.audubon.org/onlinesale, where you will find plant lists by nursery and type along with photographs. You’ll be asked to choose a time at checkout for the June 6 pickup at Audubon Arkansas, 4500 Springer Blvd. Prices include tax; there is also a $3 pickup fee. Vendors include Pine Ridge Gardens, Grand Designs, Native Sun Nursery, Audubon and Grand Prairie Nursery. Do it quick; supplies are limited. LNP

LISTEN TO THE BEAKER STREET REVIVAL

FRIDAY 6/5, 6/12, 6/19, 6/26. Arkansas Rocks radio affiliates. 9 p.m.-midnight. Free.

Clyde Clifford, the station engineer-turned-DJ who carved out a home for the wild and weird on late-night radio for decades, is back on the air. The revival of Beaker Street is true to the show’s original spirit: live, unscripted and, as Clifford put it, a “true musical stream of consciousness, where not even the first song each week is preplanned.” Catch our conversation with Clifford, and listen to the show online or on any of Arkansas Rocks’ affiliates: KLRG-FM, 94.5, in Little Rock; KAFN-FM, 99.3, in Benton; KWPS-FM, 99.7, in Hot Springs; KDEL-FM, 100.9, in Arkadelphia; KZYP-FM, 104.1, in Malvern; KXYK-FM, 106.9, in Gurdon; and KCMC-FM, 94.3, in Mountain Home. SS