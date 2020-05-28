From Downtown Little Rock Partnership's "We Don't Want the COVID"

Downtown Little Rock Partnership’s folks have “far too much time at home.” At least, that’s the way they put it in an email introducing a video parody of Billy Joel’s 1989 hit “We Didn’t Start the Fire.” It features a host of Arkansas musicians: Trey Johnson, Amy Garland, Rodney Block, Angela Paradis, Derek Wood, Mary Parker, Aaron Farris, Jamie Bryant, Chris DeClerk, Jason Lee Hale, Randa Matkin, Damarcus Pettus, Cliff Prowse, Susan Erwin Prowse and somebody credited as Mr. Pig.

“Is making a music video a skill we can say we’ve ‘honed’? Not necessarily,” the DLRP’s introduction continues. “Is it something we will do again? Don’t count on it. Did we have fun doing it and get to showcase a bunch of Arkansas musicians? Yep.

This was written, performed, and produced entirely by Arkansans!”

There are other pandemic parodies out there, sure — nimble piano romps and one-man harmony circuses and family film projects. But do any of those parodies have Rodney Block playing trumpet under a print of Dizzy Gillespie’s famous cheeks? Or The Going Jessies singing their way through family haircut time? No. No, they do not.

