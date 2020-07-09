Qui Nguyen

El Dorado native Qui Nguyen’s known for a lot of projects: as a screenwriter for PBS Kids and Disney, for co-founding an OBIE Award-winning New York City theater company called Vampire Cowboys, and for “Vietgone,” the comic-book style play he penned about his parents, Quang and Tong Nguyen, meeting at a Fort Chaffee refugee camp after fleeing (or, in Quang’s case, being evacuated from) Vietnam.

Tomorrow morning at 10 a.m., Nguyen will take questions from artist Gay Bechtelheimer as part of the Murphy Arts District’s “Ask the Artist” series. (Check out trumpeter Rodney Block’s session here.) To hear it, visit MAD’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, and if you’ve got a question for Nguyen, shoot MAD an inquiry on Messenger, or email your question to joanna@eldofest.com with the words “Qui Nguyen Q&A” in the subject line.