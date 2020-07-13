ReMix Ideas’ online shopping event, Shop Black Live, goes live every weekend on Facebook, giving you a chance to acquaint yourself with the work of Black creators and entrepreneurs in Central Arkansas and elsewhere in the state — must-reads from Pyramid Art, Books & Custom Framing, an herbal face steam from Coco Love, or a tiny little lipstick pincushion from QueenBeeJelly, for starters.

ReMix Ideas is a project of Benito Lubazibwa, a Tanzanian native and University of Central Arkansas alumnus who in a 2018 interview with the Arkansas Times said he believes an economic movement is the next phase of justice for people of color. “Martin Luther King did an excellent job on civil rights,” Lubazibwa said. “Now it’s time for this generation to fight for economic mobility,” not just for African Americans, but “women, Latinos, everybody.”