This year is one for the history books, and that means Pride celebrations are going to take a lot of different forms — protest, discussion, revelry, affirmation. One of those forms is Little Rock Black Pride, a series of events across downtown Little Rock that traverses ground between the ballroom and the discussion panel, organized by the Arkansas Black Gay Men’s Forum and others. See Little Rock Black Pride on Facebook for Eventbrite links to the following: the Little Rock Pride “Just Bring It” Ball, Friday, July 24; Girls Dat Like Girls Black Pride Kickoff, Friday, July 24; Transgender Town Hall, Saturday, July 25; a “State of the Gay Black Man” discussion, Saturday, July 25, and more. Due to social distancing restrictions, some events require pre-registration; see event links for details.
