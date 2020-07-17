Arkansas Tuberculosis Sanitorium Arkansas State Archives

If the pandemic and the protests are paving the way to some hard-to-swallow history lessons about health inequity, add this one to your list. Every other Monday at 7 p.m. through August, the Central Arkansas Library System’s Encyclopedia of Arkansas is hosting a series of lectures on the history of medicine, disease and containment in The Natural State. Each episode is structured as a Zoom webinar, broadcast concurrently on YouTube Live, then archived on YouTube for later viewing. Catch back episodes of lectures from Tim Nutt and Thomas A. DeBlack on the 1918 influenza pandemic and the history of disease in Arkansas, or join any of the following by registering for the webinar under the “Events” tab at cals.org: “Soundings in Medical History: Hazards of U.S. Medical Practice in the Past” from William Lindsey, July 20; “Cows, Contagion and Conflict: Federal Efforts to Eradicate Tick Fever and Local Resistance in Arkansas History” from Blake Perkins, Aug. 3; “National Health Care Community: Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas, 1921–1936” from Janis K. Percefull, Aug. 17; and “Where Every Day Was Like a Tuesday: A History of the Arkansas Tuberculosis Sanatorium, 1910–1973” from Rachel Patton, Aug. 31.