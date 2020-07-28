Brian Chilson

Arkansas-born director and screenwriter Jeff Nichols (“Loving,” “Midnight Special,” “Mud,” “Take Shelter,” “Shotgun Stories”) has long advocated for the benefit of creating from wherever you are — and without worrying so much about getting to Hollywood or New York to do it. Now, he’ll make that case in a webinar called “Creating in Non-Coastal Communities,” part of a series called “Creative Sustainability Sessions,” presented here by the Arkansas Cinema Society and the film-centric crowdfunding platform Seed & Spark. “There is a lot of pressure to move to one of the coasts when you decide a creative career is your path,” the ACS’s press release said. “Jeff found a way to have a successful filmmaking career and (mostly) stay out of LA and New York.” The webinar takes place at noon July 31, but the link will remain active for later viewing; find Seed & Spark on YouTube to watch afterward.