Queertopia

One of the precious few ways to celebrate live performance these days in a socially distanced way is the drive-thru movie theater site set up in North Little Rock, and Queertopia, an annual showcase of queer talent in Central Arkansas, goes up there tonight.

The event is presented by Little Rock Queer Girls, tickets are $20, and you can catch performances from Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo, Miki Gaynor, Bri Ailene, DJ Kecia, Shyy Girley and Kristine Luna Kali from the comfort of your car. Masks are required for trips to the concession stand, to grab onsite food from Cakes by Dani or Pon’s Thai Kitchen, or to use the onsite restroom. Get details, event site guidelines and tickets here.