Kami Renee

One of the state’s most sonically crisp and melodically catchy albums of 2019, “Sophisticated Soul,” was made mostly in a bedroom and a car, and Kami Renee’s back at it this year. “Couldn’t Help It,” swaddled in a mirage of flute riffs and accented by Kami Renee’s call-and-response vocal hooks (which are actually all, in fact, Kami), is your summer anthem, as suitable for isolation and headphones as it would have been for all the dance parties we are definitely not having anytime soon; thanks, 2020.