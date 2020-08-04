Hurma Akmyradova

Hurma Akmyradova’s Instagram account bio reads as follows: “Germinated in Turkmenistan. Transplanted to the US. Fruits in Little Rock, AR. Zone 8b.” And the reasons she has 16,000 followers make themselves pretty immediately apparent: her astounding vegetable and herb yields, her adorable children Bahar and Murat, her gorgeous jars of Dulce Rojo pepper powder, her recipes for Turkmen rice and Kelem dolama (cabbage rolls), and the soothing, tranquil voice in which she delivers her ever-practical advice, peppered with the occasional story about her upbringing in Turkmenistan and her experiences as a first-generation immigrant. By this point in the pandemic, even novices have probably figured out that gardening comes with its own particular brand of heartbreak. Or, as Hurma puts it, that it “requires a lot of trial and error; and even more determination and consistency.” Do yourself a favor and let Hurma save you some time and some plant-related mishaps. Find her on Instagram @garden_plant_lover, or under Garden_Plant_Lover on Facebook and YouTube.