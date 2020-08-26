Rodney Crowell Austin Lord

While you’re hunkered down for the double hurricane that’s on its way (during a pandemic and a racial reckoning, because 2020), consider hunkering with Rodney Crowell at Oxford American’s virtual series in partnership with UAMS and BlakeSt.’s “Landmark Sessions.”

Crowell, an elder figure in the Americana idiom, has long infused his music with a literary bent, and he’s leading a virtual discussion tonight on “words and melodies that evoke the familiar feeling of home.” The event is free, but you’ll need to register for the discussion here by 3 p.m. CST.

The series is designed, the release says, “to produce intimate conversations and musical performances designed to heighten emotional connectivity and serve health care workers in the times of physical distancing. Additional support provided by the Department of Arkansas Heritage and Arkansas Arts Council.”