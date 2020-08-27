Mutants of the Monster 2020

Welcome to 2020, when our landlocked state is battening down its hatches for a tropical storm, during a global pandemic and a massive racial reckoning. If ever there were a time that called for the tumult and brute force of a heavy music soundtrack, it’s gotta be now, right?

Mutants of the Monster, a Central Arkansas festival helmed by Chris Terry (Rwake, Deadbird, Iron Tongue) that’s championed heavy sounds for years, is going virtual this time around. The festival goes up on the Arkansas Times’ YouTube channel 7 p.m. CST Friday, Aug. 28, and Saturday, Aug. 29. There are no tickets/paywalls for the event. Instead, set aside some funds to support the performing bands, and for Intransitive’s Brayla Stone microgrants and El Zocalo Immigrant Resource Center, two organizations for which Mutants of the Monster 2020 is raising funds and awareness.

Performers include Dorthia Cottrell, Dirty Streets, Six Kills Nine, Terminal Nation, The Body, Oakskin, Heavy Temple, Barishi, Redbait, Rebelmatic, Hull, Wvrm, -16-, Eye Flys and Deadbird, with featured spots from actor and Arkansas native Ashlie Atkinson (“BlacKkKlansman,” “Mr. Robot”), producer Michael Alago, comedian Matt Besser, music journalist Laina Dawes and “Little Punk People” host Elliott Fullam. Here’s the lineup on each night: