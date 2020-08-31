vessel by Maria Stewart

MONDAY 8/24-SUNDAY 10/11. Artexhibitionsualr.org. Free.

Have a seat in front of your virtual art delivery post to see what’s on offer at UA Little Rock’s galleries this fall: A second show of “Contemporary British Ceramics,” a follow-up exhibition to last fall’s British ceramics show, from the permanent collection of the Arkansas Arts Center; an accompanying exhibition of ceramics from the university’s permanent collection; and “Landscapes,” works in various media. The ceramics exhibit, which in the physical world will be in the Brad Cushman Gallery in the Windgate Center of Art and Design, explores 20th century studio works, from teapots to structural pieces and slabware to Japanese neriage and nerikomi laminates of swirling clays. The Installation Annex off the Cushman gallery will carry the pottery theme a bit further with an adobe chair molded to resemble an Eames chair and other objects in clay. Downstairs, in the Small Gallery, the “Landscapes” show pairs photographs with drawings and watercolors to compare the use of color, light and shadow in the mediums. To see the shows in person, students and patrons should contact the art department for a reservation at 501-916-3182 or email Brad Cushman at becushman@ualr.edu. There will be a limit to the number of visitors allowed in the galleries at one time. New hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.