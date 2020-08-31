Lisa Krannichfeld/Seth Pennington

Educator Caroline Earlywine’s debut collection of poetry comes out in October on Sibling Rivalry Press, and it includes such golden delicious phrases as “Halloween is the Queer Christmas,” “Lesbian plates” and an utterly delightful machination called “All the Closeted Characters from my Childhood March in a Pride Parade,” in which Nancy Drew rolls up in a blue convertible blasting Melissa Etheridge’s “Come to My Window.” As fellow poet Megan Falley put it in the book’s release, it can be read as “a poetic field guide for being femme, queer, blonde, and presumed straight in Arkansas,” but however you read it, just read it. Pre-order “Lesbian Fashion Struggles” at siblingrivalrypress.com.