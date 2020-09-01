Dazzmin Murry Joshua Asante

We’re big fans of programs like Trust Tree and Wildwood Academy of Music and the Arts and Sturgis Music Academy, so we were thrilled to hear last month that Little Rock’s own Dazzmin Murry was starting up a nonprofit called Creators’ Village. The organization is hosting a songwriter’s camp in Bentonville on Friday, Sept. 11, through Sunday, Sept. 13. With sponsorship from Venture Noire, Lost Forty Brewing, Local Lime and Big Orange, tuition will be made free to 4-6 participating artists, who receive lodging, writing sessions (socially distanced) with fellow participants, as well as session time at Haxton Road Studios to cut the new tracks they write. (To sponsor a camper, email creatorsvillagearkansas@gmail.com.)

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4. To apply, you must be over 18 years old, and you must have music available digitally as an artist, writer or producer. Apply here.