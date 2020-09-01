Bobby McFerrin, Minnijean Brown-Trickey, Jane Lynch courtesy UAPTC CHARTS

UA Pulaski Technical College announced its upcoming season this morning via YouTube Live and Facebook Live. The lineup of performances/events begins Jan. 6, 2021, and includes appearances from one of jazz’s chief vocal shapeshifters, Bobby McFerrin; Western swing masters Asleep at the Wheel; folk singer and Righteous Babe Records founder Ani DiFranco; Larkin Poe; comedians Jane Lynch (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Glee,” “A Mighty Wind”) and Kate Flannery (“The Office”) doing cabaret; voice-of-Disney-princesses Lea Salonga; bluesmen John Mayall and Walter Trout; a 70-minute version of the Harry Potter books called “Potted Potter”; and a free-admission talk from Minnijean Brown-Trickey, one of the Little Rock Nine, and her daughter, Spirit Tawfiq, “A Legacy of Resistance: An Intergenerational Conversation about Activism.” From the accompanying press release:

At CHARTS, we are taking great measures to adhere to the guidelines of the Arkansas Department of Health. Seating will be limited in order for us to comply with social distancing measures. For all policies and procedures we have in place at CHARTS in response to COVID-19, please visit http://charts.uaptc.edu/covid-19-policies-and-procedures.

Single ticket sales begin Sept. 15. Get details and tickets here.