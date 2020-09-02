Pallbearer, Arkansas’s doom metal heroes, are back Oct. 23 with “Forgotten Days,” their first studio-length album since 2017’s “Heartless.” The quartet’s bassist Joseph Rowland said this about “Forgotten Days” in a press release:

Forgotten Days is us exploring what is natural to us. The songs tell me where I need to go when I write. We wanted to focus on songs that were visceral and enjoyable to play live—that our audiences would enjoy experiencing. We’re also getting back to more of the groovier and heavier elements of Pallbearer. Heartless is fairly uptempo and technical. This one is a little more open, it hammers you.

This record has a lot of thematic ties to our first record. When we were writing Sorrow and Extinction, my mother was terminally ill. It’s been 10 years since she passed. It’s taken me all of this time to take a really good look at myself. While we were writing Forgotten Days, I knew, “Now is the time to sit down and begin to understand who I have become.”