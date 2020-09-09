MP Outdoor Cinema

Filmland, Arkansas Cinema Society’s annual film festival, has spent the last several years arguing that great filmmaking need not be relegated to either coast, and that Arkansas’s film community is one worth nurturing. This year, the festival is being held outdoors at MP Outdoor Cinema, an 180-car theater with a 36-foot screen at 6700 Allied Drive Way in Little Rock.

Four nights of films will go up Thursday, Oct. 1-Sunday, Oct. 4, followed each night by a Q&A with the filmmakers, some of which will undoubtedly be fueled by ACS founder and filmmaker Jeff Nichols (“Loving,” “Mud,” “Take Shelter”). A rotating roster of food trucks will be onsite, plus other movie concessions. Tickets to Filmland 2020 are $40/car, unless you’re a member of Arkansas Cinema Society. Membership is now $50, and knocks the rate for Filmland events down to $20/car. (Membership also gets you a pass to the virtual broadcast of the Filmland events, “Filmland 2020: Digital Experience,” accessible on Apple TV, Roku, and Android TV apps.) Stay tuned here for upcoming announcements on the film/filmmaker lineup.