2020’s still a dumpster fire and all, but here’s this, at least.

Arkansas filmmaker Jeff Nichols (“Loving,” “Take Shelter,” “Mud”) is writing, directing and producing a podcast adaptation of “Hank the Cowdog,” a children’s mystery series based on books by John R. Erickson, Deadline says, with Nichols’ “Mud” colleague Matthew McConaughey as the titular sleuth.

From Hank’s internet doghouse:

