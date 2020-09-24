Actor, producer, director and professional wrestler David Arquette has found a lot of reasons to stay connected to Arkansas, his marriage to Hope native Christina McLarty Arquette not least among them, and he’ll be popping up on screens in Arkansas in October for his work in two films: “You Cannot Kill David Arquette” and “12 Hour Shift.”

First, in a partnership between two of Arkansas’s most prominent film fests, Arkansas Cinema Society’s Filmland and the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival will co-present a virtual screening of David Darg and Price James’ “You Cannot Kill David Arquette,” a feature-length documentary about Arquette’s career as a professional wrestler. The film was to premiere in March at South by Southwest, which was canceled due to the arrival of COVID-19 in the United States. It screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, as part of Filmland and is followed by an HSDFF “Speakeasy Happy Hour” with Christina Arquette, who is an ACS board member, and David Arquette, to be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.

Meanwhile, in Jonesboro, a screening of Brea Grant’s thriller “12 Hour Shift” goes up in the town where it was filmed on streaming platforms and at the Jonesboro Towne Cinema on Friday, Oct. 2. “This gory genre comedy follows drug-addicted Nurse Mandy (Angela Bettis),” a press release stated, “who gets involved in a dangerous black market organ-trading scheme with her cousin (Chloe Farnworth). Things grow increasingly complicated when injured convict Jefferson (David Arquette) is brought in and events spiral out of control.”