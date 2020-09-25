Arkansas-based screenwriter and producer (“Quarry,” “True Detective,” “Antiquities”) Graham Gordy will pen a limited series based on Tom Cooper’s novel “Florida Man,” which follows a fledgling beach bum and Gulf Coast tourist attraction owner through dark misadventure in 1980s Florida, Deadline reports.

Joel Edgerton, who starred in fellow Arkansas filmmaker Jeff Nichols’ “Loving” and who directed the film adaptation of Arkansas author Garrard Conley’s “Boy Erased,” will star as Reed Crowe, the titular Florida Man.