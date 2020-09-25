Fans of Arkansas musician Chris Maxwell (Gunbunnies, Jubilee Dive) rejoice: FOX Television has renewed the “Bob’s Burgers” series for a 12th and 13th season. Maxwell’s writing duo with Phil Hernandez, Elegant Too, has been responsible for the pith and panache behind the Belcher family’s Broadway-style musical outbursts since its second season, including the Emmy-winning episode “Bob Actually.” Here’s Elegant Too’s “Bad Girls,” featuring Annie Clark, who performs as St. Vincent, with Hernandez and Maxwell as “Bob’s Buskers.”

And, lest you’ve missed out on the brilliance and depth of Maxwell’s solo repertoire, might we suggest you cue up “New Store No. 2” this weekend? Here’s the opening track, “Birdhouse.”