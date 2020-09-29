ARKANSAS CINEMA SOCIETY: FILMLAND

THURSDAY 10/1-SUNDAY 10/4. MP OUTDOOR CINEMA.

Releasing a film in 2020 is tough, but luckily for us, Arkansas Cinema Society is leveraging the year’s weirdness to bring the likes of Chloé Zhao’s Oscar-buzzy festival darling “Nomadland,” starring Frances McDormand, to the big screen in Arkansas.

Regina King’s ”One Night in Miami” is also on the lineup, with a story by Kemp Powers that fictionalizes a meeting between Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke in a Miami hotel room in 1964. The decorated actor (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Watchmen, “The Boondocks”) is taking a directorial turn with the film, and Powers will be part of a Q&A afterward.

This and other Filmland screenings take place at MP Outdoor Cinema, a 180-car theater with a 36-foot screen at 6700 Allied Drive Way in Little Rock, and will be bookended by Q&As with the filmmakers, many led by ACS founder and filmmaker Jeff Nichols (“Loving,” “Mud”). A rotating roster of food trucks will be onsite, plus other movie concessions.

Tickets to Filmland 2020 are $40/car, unless you’re a member of Arkansas Cinema Society; membership knocks the rate down to $20/car, and gets you a pass to “Filmland 2020: Digital Experience,” accessible on Apple TV, Roku and Android TV apps.)