From silverpoint master Marjorie Williams-Smith comes news of a curated online artist registry from the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts (ACNMWA).

Applications are open until Dec. 31, 2020, to all women artists born in Arkansas or who are current residents of Arkansas. If selected, artists will see their work featured here from February 2021 to January 2022. Ann Prentice Wagner, curator of Drawings at the Arkansas Arts Center, serves as guest curator.

Arkansas artists on the registry now include Amanda Heinbockel, Barbara Cade, Beili Liu, Britynn Davis, DebiLynn Fendley, Deborah Warren, Diana Shearon, Dolores Justus, Dominique Simmons, Heidi Carlsen-Rogers, Holly Laws, Jessica Mongeon, Jung Hyun “Eve” Oh, Katherine Strause, Kathy Bay, Kellie Lehr, Kim Brecklein, Madison Woods, Mary Ann Stafford, Melissa Wilkinson, Michele Cottler-Fox, Rachel Trusty, Robin Miller-Bookout, Robin Horn, Sabine Schmidt, Susan Chambers, Suzannah Schreckhise, Tessa Davidson and Yelena Petroukhina.