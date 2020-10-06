THE JOINT THEATER & COFFEEHOUSE: COMEDY NIGHT

TUESDAY 10/6, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27; WEDNESDAY 10/7, 10/14, 10/21, 10/28; SATURDAY 10/3, 10/10, 10/17, 10/24, 10/31. The Joint Theater & Coffeehouse, North Little Rock. $5-$10.

For those venturing out into the indoor entertainment world again — masked, and appropriately distanced, we trust — The Joint Theater & Coffeehouse remains the comedy hub of the riverfront area, and the 100-seat cabaret theater in Argenta, which has been home to series like Potluck & Poison Ivy, the Argenta Acoustic Music Series, comedy troupe The Main Thing’s productions and Jazz at The Joint, is raising funds to help it weather the economic storm that’s devastated live performance calendars everywhere. Donate here, or catch stand-up sets on Tuesday nights with Punch Line Comedy, 7 p.m., $5; improv comedy with The Joint Venture on Wednesday nights, 8 p.m., $10; and Comedy Night on Saturday evenings, 8 p.m., $10. Follow The Joint on Facebook for lineup and scheduling announcements.