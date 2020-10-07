Tonight on Oxford American’s Landmark Sessions: OA Managing Editor Danielle A. Jackson moderates a discussion with Vanderbilt professor Emily J. Lordi and DJ Lyneé Denise called “The Meaning of Soul.” The discussion series is a partnership between Oxford American, BlakeSt and UAMS, created, its mission statement says, “to produce intimate conversations and musical performances designed to heighten emotional connectivity and serve healthcare workers in the times of physical distancing.”

Register here by 3 p.m. to attend, and make note of the two upcoming Landmark Sessions discussions. Next up is Nashville-based blues musician Adia Victoria — who we got to interview in what feels like a decade ago but was actually just 2017 — and Little Rock/outer space-based photographer, poet and musician Joshua Asante in discussion with Jackson on “Blues Poetry and ‘Good Trouble,’ ” 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. (While you’re at it, don’t miss Asante’s contribution to Victoria’s guest edit of Nashville Scene last month.)

Then, catch blues-meets-bluegrass contralto Amythyst Kiah in conversation with OA Executive Editor Sara A. Lewis, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.