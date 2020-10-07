We may not be trick-or-treating this year (are we?), but we can certainly decorate. What better place to pick up decorative gourds than local pumpkin patches, and why not get lost in a corn maze while you’re at it? Treat the kids to some socially distanced fun out in the open air at any of the ten following pumpkin patches.

BoBrook Farms Pumpkin Patch, 13810 Combee Lane, ​Roland.

BoBrook Farms has mazes, pig races, hayrides and farm animals. This year, it’s acknowledging virtual and home-schooled students and parents by offering a weekly “Little Pumpkin Academy” every Tuesday from 9:00 a.m-12:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per child and $5 per adult. Each week, a different nature topic will be taught in a socially distanced setting on the farm. The academy is geared towards preschool to early elementary-aged children. The themes for the next three weeks are: acorns, Oct. 13; trees and seasons, Oct. 20; and scarecrows, Oct. 27. Register in advance here, and bring your own blankets and chairs.

There is a $7 admission for the regular pumpkin patch experience. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mon.-Thu.; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri-Sun.

Advertisement

Peebles Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, County Road 249, Augusta.

Peebles Farm grows pumpkins for retail and wholesale on 60 acres of farmland. You can grab a pre-selected pumpkin or pick your own. The farm has a 16-acre, hand-cut corn maze, hamster wheel races and kiddie zipline, and admission is $10. Activities are limited on weekdays, and due to the pandemic, the availability to some attractions may be limited or unavailable; check the farm’s Facebook page for updates.Bonfires and outdoor movies are included with admission on Saturday nights. (“Hocus Pocus” was recently featured.) Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; and 12- 7 p.m. Sun.

Advertisement

Motley’s Pumpkin Patch, 13724 Sandy Ann Dr., Little Rock.

Motley’s Pumpkin Patch is usually just open on the weekends, but this year they’ve added Thursdays and Fridays. Go check out the pig races, take a hayride or get a burger from Mike’s Grill. Basic admission is $8.95 plus tax and includes pig races, hayrides, a fun maze, farm zoo, a magic show and a three-level pirate ship with slides. Masks for guests age 10 and older are required on the farm.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thu.-Fri. (entrance closes at 4 p.m.); 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. (entrance closes at 5 p.m.).

Advertisement

McGarrah Farms, 14816 Miser Road, Pea Ridge.

McGarrah Farms (Benton County) is celebrating 25 years of pumpkins and hayrides this year. McGarrah Farms features a corn maze, hayrides (at half capacity this year) and pick-your-own pumpkins. This year’s food vendors are: Downtown Dawg, Suzy’s Kettle Corn, Molly’s Coffee and Kona Ice. Admission is $8 per person and includes a hayride, mule train and the corn maze. Masks are required when social distancing isn’t possible (especially around the entrance area). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Mon., Wed., Thu.; 1-7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.; and noon-6 p.m. Sun.

Schaefers and Collins Pumpkin Patch, 864 Mollie Rd., Mayflower.

Schaefers and Collins Pumpkin patch offers pumpkins, hayrides and pony rides (on weekends). There is also a sunflower field where you can pick sunflowers for $1 a piece. A hayride is the only way to get to the pumpkin patch. Hayrides are $7 if you’re getting a pumpkin, and $2 just for the ride itself. The last hayride to the patch departs one hour before closing. There is a concession stand that offers homemade corn dogs, nachos, funnel cakes and fresh lemonade. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; and noon-7 p.m. Sun.

Cox Berry Farm, 1081 Hwy 818, Clarksville.

Cox Berry Farm grows its own pumpkins and a variety of gourds. Pumpkins are 40 cents a pound, and gourds are sold according to size. There is a $3 pumpkin trail with a rope maze. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat.

Farmland Adventures, 5355 Parsons Road, Springdale.

Advertisement

In addition to a pumpkin patch, Farmland Adventures has a nine-acre corn maze, pony rides and wagon rides. October hours are 3-9:30 p.m. Thu.; 1-9:30 p.m. Fri.; and 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sat.

Ozark Corn Maze, 12880 Hwy 112, Cave Springs.

Ozark Corn Maze has two separate mazes covering 16 acres. Some other activities include a pumpkin slingshot, corn cannon and barrel trains. To reduce lines and encourage social distancing, tickets are available online. Masks must be worn inside the mazes at all times. There is a flashlight maze special on Friday nights. Fire pits and smores are available at additional costs. 5-10 p.m. Fri. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat-Sun.

Roseberry Farms 12223 Hwy 9, Benton.

In addition to pumpkins, Roseberry Farms has barrel rides, hayrides, swings, farm animals and a big slide. Face painting won’t be included this year. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sun.

Hicks Family Farm, 184 Lasiter Rd., Lonoke.

Hicks Family Farm has pumpkins, a seven acre corn maze and a straw bale maze for children. Pony rides and hayrides are available. Admission is $8. The farm will be following CDC guidelines. 1-6 p.m. Fri. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. 1-6 p.m. Sun.