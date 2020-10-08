SIX BRIDGES BOOK FESTIVAL,

PUB OR PERISH

THURSDAY 10/8-SUNDAY 10/18. Zoom, Stickyz Rock ‘n’ Roll Chicken Shack.

Before the spring got turned on its head, the Central Arkansas Library System’s Six Bridges Book Festival, nee Arkansas Literary Festival, was slated for April. Its rescheduled dates are upon us, and it’s stacked as ever, virtually so this time around. There’s fiction from Amir Ahmadi Arian, (“Then the Fish Swallowed Him”); poetry from Kay Ulanday Barrett, (“More Than Organs”); a fashion panel with Megan Volpert (“Closet Cases: Queers on What We Wear”); a baking workshop from Katherine Alford and Kathy Gunst (“Rage Baking: The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women’s Voices”); a screening of the film adaptation of Richard Adams’ “Watership Down”; and loads more.

Find the full schedule of Zoom sessions here, and click on each event to register, after which you’ll receive a link to download a PDF document with Zoom invitation information for your selected events. (Take note: The registration platform for Six Bridges’ events acts a little like a point of sale, so you’ll need to click “add to cart” and then “checkout” for the zero dollar amounts with your name and contact information.) The exception to all the virtuality is the Arkansas Times’ Pub or Perish, to be held Saturday, Oct. 10, at Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack; social distancing rules will be enforced and masks are required.