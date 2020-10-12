With artwork from Amasa Hines guitarist Judson Spillyards and piano from Lex Norwood, “How Do I Get 2 the Future w/o You” is the first single from trumpeter Rodney Block’s upcoming album “Percival Jenkins,” scheduled for release later this year. The track is available on streaming platforms now, but if you can’t wait, check Block’s packed schedule of socially distanced outdoor concerts in his “Live From the Front Porch” series.

<a href="https://rodneyblock.bandcamp.com/track/how-do-i-get-2-the-future-w-o-you">How do I get 2 the Future w/o You by RODNEY BLOCK</a>

A new one from electronic composer Princeaus, just in time for World Mental Health Day 2020, tackles the ups and downs of psych meds, titled, appropriately, “Medicine.”

<a href="https://princeaus.bandcamp.com/track/medicine-instrumental">Medicine (Instrumental) by Princeaus</a>

Brad Byrd, a Bentonville native who wowed us at the 2019 Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase (back when we could have live music without protective gear and a safety plan), broke his 3-year hiatus with late-’80s-tinged pop anthem “Love You Bad.” Here’s to more hiatus-breaking in 2021.

Yuni Wa, prolific as ever, is out with a super-chill headphone jam called “Let It Go.” Primo moving/walking/exercise music here, just sayin.’

And a bit of new Arkansas-connected music on the horizon: Until the pandemic reared its head, White County native opera composer/country musician Bonnie Montgomery was scheduled to perform a new piece at a Carnegie Hall recital with operatic bass Zach James. James has since pivoted the repertoire, all penned by women composers, into an album called “Call Out,” available in December.

Plus, keep an eye out for a forthcoming EP from Marion native/Mark Edgar Stuart mentee Bailey Bigger, to be released in December 2020 on the Fat Possum Records-adjacent Big Legal Mess. Meanwhile, here’s “I Love You, Goodbye” from Bigger’s 2019 EP “Between the Pages.”