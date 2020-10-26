SUNDAY 11/1, 11/8, 11/15, 11/22. Cals.org. Free; registration required.

Tim O’Brien’s “The Things They Carried,” an acclaimed novel set in the lives and minds of soldiers fighting in the Vietnam War, is the inspiration for a series of virtual film screenings in November from the Central Arkansas Library System and the Ottenheimer Library at UA Little Rock. Catch Jane Fonda and Jon Voigt in “Coming Home,” Sunday, Nov. 1; Stanley Kubrick’s potent “Full Metal Jacket” Sunday, Nov. 8; John Irvin’s “Hamburger Hill,” scored by Phillip Glass, Sunday, Nov. 15; and Michael Cimino’s “The Deer Hunter,” starring Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro and Christopher Walken, Sunday, Nov. 22.

Register by clicking the “Get Tickets” link at the bottom of each film event listing, which you’ll find at cals.org/events-classes. Once you register for a specific film event, you’ll get an email from CALS with login credentials for the online platform Digital Campus, on which you’ll be able to watch the film anytime that Sunday.