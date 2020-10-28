BALLET ARKANSAS AND ARKANSAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: FIRST ROUND

SUNDAY 11/15. Matt McLeod Mural, Main and Sixth streets. 3 p.m. Free; RSVP required.

Arts organizations across the state are doing what they can with the performance spaces they have, and sometimes that means you set up in front of a downtown mural, require masks and social distance and play some Samuel Barber in the open air. This live outdoor collaboration between the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and Ballet Arkansas features choreography set to works by Barber’s “Adagio for Strings,” Osvaldo Golijov’s “Last Round,” and Augusta Read Thomas’ “Magic Box” with dancers Hannah Bradshaw, Matthew Larson, Megan Tillman, Paul Tillman and Isabelle Urben against the backdrop of “Beneath the Surface,” a 4,300-square-foot mural at the corner of Sixth and Main streets that painter Matt McLeod put up in 2015 with help from art students from UA Little Rock and the University of Central Arkansas. Thanks to funding from ArtPlace, the concert is free. Social distancing and masks are required, as is an RSVP; ticket registration opens Nov. 9 at balletarkansas.org.