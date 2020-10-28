Sara Reeves

SATURDAY 11/7. Online. 7 p.m.

If your year needed a handful of new songs that cover clambakes, skinnydipping, the alienation brought about by technology and ghosts who speak through Marshall amps, you’re in luck. Three-piece rock outfit DOT (whose non-DOT daytime lives include running a summer rock ’n’ roll/leadership camp for girls called Trust Tree) is releasing “Welcome to the DOTosphere,” a five-song EP on Fayetteville’s cassette tape label Tape Dad. It was recorded, as a press release states, “with engineer Jordan Trotter during several trips to Heber Springs, Arkansas, where they watched ‘Spice World’ and ‘Coyote Ugly’ for inspiration.” The band — Melanie Castellano, Correne Spero and Jordan Wolf — has been playing together for five years, so it’s high time we had some DOT tracks in hold-in-your-hand form. Watch the release party online at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, on DOT’s Instagram or Facebook pages (@dotmuzic), and get the EP at tapedad.bandcamp.com.