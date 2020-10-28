WEDNESDAY 11/4, 11/11, 11/18, 11/25. Zoom. 7 p.m. DONATIONS.

The Ecumenical Buddhist Society of Little Rock, a group dedicated to providing a physical space where people can meditate together, used to gather at the sunny spot across the street from the state Capitol for extended silences and contemplation. These days, they’ve moved many of those sessions online, and you can tune in Wednesday nights on Zoom for a class about “why we meditate, followed by step-by-step instruction, a brief period of meditation practice, and then discussion.” Get the schedule and Zoom links here, and visit ebslr.org for more on the society.