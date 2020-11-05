Baker’s Alley, the alley that provides parking access to the Arkansas Repertory Theatre and which is named for The Rep’s late founder Cliff Baker, is home to a new installation of public art by young Arkansas artists.

Featured artists in the Downtown Little Rock Partnership-facilitated exhibition include Cencerity Burton of Little Rock, Alyssa Chaffin of Little Rock, Anna Darragh of Little Rock, Jalache Davis of Little Rock, Kristin Hughes of Dardanelle, Kathryn Langston of Conway and Adaja Cooper of Mabelvale, whose “Ain’t I A Woman” became a symbol of resilience this summer at the Seventh Street Mural Project. Watch DLRP’s social media accounts for artist video statements about each piece.

“Seven central Arkansas artists age 23 and under were selected by Downtown Little Rock Partnership’s Public Spaces Committee to complete a mural relating to the events of this year and the impact those events have had on society through their eyes,” a release from the Downtown Little Rock Partnership stated. Check it out: