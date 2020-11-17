THE GLOW: Joshua Asante and Big Piph talk for Season one, episode two of "The Glow with Big Piph," a six-part digital series from PBS.

THE GLOW: Joshua Asante and Big Piph talk for Season one, episode two of "The Glow with Big Piph," a six-part digital series from PBS. PBS

COVID fatigue is flirting dangerously with the waning daylight hours, election-adjacent division grinds on slowly and stubbornly, and it’s easy for the fiery inspiration that seemed so abundant earlier in 2020 to elude us. Here’s a six-part digital antidote: Big Piph’s new series on PBS, dropping every Tuesday until Dec. 15. Season one focuses on a fashion designer, an entrepreneur, a poet, a multi-multifaceted artist, art activists and a vegan chef, PBS’ press release states, “pulling back the curtain on their creative processes and seeing what makes them glow.”

Big Piph, known to some as Epiphany Morrow, is a Pine Bluff native, an emcee, TEDx speaker and hip-hop workshop facilitator whose similarly titled one-man show, “The Glow,” was inspired by life-changing moments — or, as he put it in an interview in 2018, “an occurrence by an entity that changes those who absorb and accept it.”

Advertisement

“My work is often inspired by the community in which I’m submerged,” Piph said. “That’s why working with Arkansas PBS on this show is a perfect fit. I get to interview and highlight many of the Black creatives, entrepreneurs and activists who influence me.”

Here’s the latest, a conversation with musician, poet and photographer Joshua Asante.

Advertisement

Catch new episodes every Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Dec. 15 on Arkansas PBS’ YouTube channel.