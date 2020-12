ARKANSAS CRAFT GUILD CHRISTMAS SHOWCASE

FRIDAY 12/4-SUNDAY 12/6. State Fairgrounds. $5.

As of this writing, the Arkansas Craft Guild was still planning to hold its 42nd annual showcase of jewelry, clothing, ceramics, food, musical instruments, soaps and more by guild crafters. Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Shop free 9-10 a.m. Saturday.