Hot Springs-based nonprofit Low Key Arts has announced its annual Arkansas Shorts film showcase will be held as a drive-in event at the Hot Springs Mall from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Instead of three separate screening blocks for International, North American and Arkansas short films, this year’s showcase blends all three categories, with a special showcase to be devoted to films created by participants in LKA’s Inception to Projection filmmaking program. “While 2020 has forced nearly every organization to pivot away from their traditional plans, this year Low Key Arts found tremendous success with Inception to Projection as we made the programs virtual, enabling us to reach students all across Arkansas,” festival director Jen Gerber said.

The film fest will be held at 4501 Central Ave., in the parking lot facing the former Sears location. Cost per vehicle is $20, and tickets are available at the gate or in advance here.

Check out, too, the next two installments of Low Key Arts’ Movers and Makers, a virtual chat series hosted by Low Key Arts Executive Director Sonny Kay:

