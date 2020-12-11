The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday show is back, in virtual form. Featuring Broadway star Laura Leigh Turner (“Mean Girls”), ASO’s “Home for the Holidays” concert is free to watch, streamed live from Robinson Center Music Hall, and features ASO Concertmaster Kiril Laskarov and trumpet player Ross Ahlhorn. “ASO is working closely with the Department of Health and LRCVB,” a press release stated, “to comply with all guidelines for social distancing, screening testing, and contact tracing to ensure the safety of the musicians and support staff for the concert.”

Here’s the program:

VIVALDI L’estro armónico, Concerto No. 9

ANDERSON Suite of Carols

VIVALDI Four Seasons: Winter ft. Kiril Laskarov, violin

Arr. Stapleton The First Noel ft. Laura Leigh Turner, vocal

CAHN The Christmas Waltz ft. Laura Leigh Turner, vocal

ANDERSON Sleigh Ride

GUETTEL The Light in the Piazza ft. Laura Leigh Turner, vocal

ADAM O Holy Night ft. Laura Leigh Turner, vocal

Arr. Phillips Midnight Christmas Eve

Watch it here. Virtual admission is free, but if you’re able to donate to keep the ASO going after what’s been a devastating year for arts organizations, do that here.