If you missed it the first time around, Compassion Works For All, a Little Rock-based organization that offers therapeutic programs to incarcerated people and others, is re-airing its virtual benefit concert at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. Register here.

“Compassion Rocks” features sets from The Funkanites, Doug Duffey and BADD, Claire Holley, Jason Weinheimer, Isaac Alexander, Genine LaTrice Perez, Ben Harris, Greg Spradlin, Steve Howell and the Mighty Men, MömAndPöp, Marquis Hunt, The Rodney Block Collective, Andy Warr, Joe Yoder/Joe and the Feels, Kevin Gordon, Brad Williams/The Williams Family, Lenny Bryan and Big Piph.

Advertisement

Registration is free, so consider donating what you might have paid for a ticket to the organization here.