The 2020 pocket calendar may have earned its rightful place in the garbage bin, but 2021’s doesn’t have to. Here are a handful of things to check out this weekend:

First, Lee Isaac Chung’s festival favorite and major awards season contender “Minari,” from indie film studio A24, is available for rent now on platforms like Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu and what have you. Written about Chung’s childhood in Arkansas — Chung’s Korean-American family moved to rural Washington County when he was the same age his daughter is now — “Minari” was filmed outside of Tulsa in the summer of 2019, and explores the fates of an aspiring farm family as they become acquainted with a new family dynamic, new neighbors, holy rollers and Arkansas tornadoes. It’s alternately tender and tough, and resists the well-trod path of making a caricature out of rural Arkansas life by depicting it as either quaintly endearing or uniformly bigoted and dysfunctional.

Advertisement

At the Dreamland Ballroom, “Dreamland Shakedown: A Tribute to Vintage Black Art” streams live, with a blend of history and burlesque, featuring live music from the Funkanites, vocalists DeeDee Jones and Ricky D Wade, comedy from Nate Williams and burlesque performances from Bastet Dafoe, Raven Rose and Maxie Fauna. More on that event here, with commentary from organizer Meosha Howard and trumpeter Jose Holloway.

Advertisement

Musician (Rwake, Deadbird, Iron Tongue)and event organizer Chris Terry (known to many as CT) and co. have put together a whopper of an evening for the next virtual installment of the Mutants of the Monster Festival, a beloved fest dedicated to heavy music that, in years past, has taken place at the White Water Tavern, Rev Room, Vino’s and other venues, but which has turned to the “TV special” format during the pandemic. Tonight at 6 p.m. on the Arkansas Times YouTube channel Saturday, Feb. 27, catch performances from Adam Faucett, Colour Design, Heavy Temple, Radiant Knife and many more.

Advertisement

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra’s next Masterworks concert streams 7:30 p.m. Sat. February 27 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at arkansassymphony.org, with tickets available for a minimum donation of $10, and focuses on a couple of late Romantic era composers. Hear a gorgeous serenade Richard Strauss composed for winds when he was just 17 years old, plus Antonin Dvorak’s sweeping five-movement serenade for strings. Look for your Arkansas Times entertainment editor in there, too; I’ll be hosting the concert stream and interviewing conductor Geoffrey Robson between segments.

Trillium Salon Series