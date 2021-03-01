“Minari,” Arkansas native Lee Isaac Chung’s semi-autobiographical film about his childhood in rural Washington County, took home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture in a Foreign Language. Its classification as such remains contentious.

The film won both the audience award and the critics’ award at Sundance last year, and is a favorite for the Oscars and the Critics Choice Awards ceremonies to come in March and April.

Here’s Chung’s daughter, who’s the same age now as Chung was when he moved to Arkansas, and who Chung cited as the reason he made the film, stealing the camera during Chung’s acceptance speech at the Globes last night.

