DRIVE-THRU NATIVE PLANT SALE

SATURDAY 3/13. Pinnacle Mountain State Park Greenhouse, 14339 Green Valley Road, Roland. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $5/pot, with discounts for bulk buyers; bring cash or check.

Last March, many Arkansans were falling in love with backyard gardening for the first time. As the planting season coincided with a pandemic that landed in our state and left us homebound, Google searches for “DIY raised garden beds” and “planting zone map for Arkansas” skyrocketed, and kids all over whose school schedules had been momentarily capsized turned instead to poking radish seeds — those earliest and swiftest of sprouters — into prepared soil. This year, you can cut out some of that trial and error by visiting the knowledgeable folks from Central Arkansas Master Naturalists and Partners for Pinnacle, who will set up shop on a spring Saturday to sell pots of 22 varieties of plants native to Arkansas: milkweed, coreopsis, coneflowers, spiderwort, spiked blazing star and more. Organizers will present visitors with an order sheet when they arrive and load your choices as you circle around to the payment station. The group asks that all drive-thru visitors wear a mask when interacting with volunteers (yes, even though you’ll be inside your vehicle), and that visitors bring cash or check for their purchase. Proceeds will be used toward future plantings and other projects at Pinnacle Mountain State Park.

courtesy of the Momentary

DIANA AL-HADID: ASH IN THE TRADE WINDS

THROUGH SUNDAY 6/13. The Momentary, Bentonville. Free.

There is art you can view with a sense of wonder because the process by which it was made shines through in its brushstrokes or the indentures in the sculptor’s clay. Then there is art that makes you ask, “How on earth did she do that?” Diana Al-Hadid’s is the latter. The Syrian-born, Brooklyn-based artist fashions icicle-like cascades from polymer gypsum and plaster and fiberglass, often dripped around sculptural scaffolding and then peeled away after it dries, leaving a wispy impression that Al-Hadid often accents with paint, gold leaf and silver leaf. For this exhibit at the Momentary, Al-Hadid offers 10 wall panels, drawings and sculptures that she created between 2018 and 2021 and which portray, the Momentary’s website says, “reimagined elements found within the story of Gradiva, a fictitious female character from Wilhelm Jensen’s novella of the same name.” If you can’t make it up to see these often large-scale works in person, check them out at themomentary.org.

KEVIN BROCKMEIER’S ‘THE GHOST VARIATIONS: ONE HUNDRED STORIES’

THURSDAY 3/11. Via Zoom, hosted by the Central Arkansas Library System. Free; registration required.

Acclaimed writer Kevin Brockmeier, who, with his 2014 book “A Few Seconds of Radiant Filmstrip: A Memoir of Seventh Grade,” brought us a vivid snapshot of Little Rock circa 1985 through the eyes of a 10-year-old boy, is back with a new one. “The Ghost Variations: One Hundred Stories” is a collection of tales including, this event’s description tells us, “a spirit who appears in a law firm reliving the exact moment she lost her chance at love, a man haunted by the trees cut down to build his house, nefarious specters that snatch anyone who steps into the shadows in which the specters live, and parakeets that serve as mouthpieces for the dead.” Here, Brockmeier talks about the new book with moderator Susan Petty Moneyhon as a guest of Central Arkansas Library System’s Six Bridges Book Festival. Find the registration link at cals.org under the “events” tab.