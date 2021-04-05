MOHSIN HAMID

THURSDAY 4/8. Virtually, via Hendrix College’s events channel. 7:30 p.m. Free.



A student of Toni Morrison and Joyce Carol Oates, Mohsin Hamid is best known for employing the novel as a medium for reckoning with complicated phenomena like immigration and war, as he did in his decorated novels “Exit West” and “The Reluctant Fundamentalist,” both titles that landed on “best novels” lists from BBC and Entertainment Weekly. In a 2016 interview for the New Yorker, Hamid attributed our global political crisis as a failure to dream up “plausible desirable futures. We are surrounded by nostalgic visions,” he said, “violently nostalgic visions. Fiction can imagine differently.” For this virtual visit, Hamid speaks as a guest of the Hendrix-Murphy Foundation Programs in Literature and Language; email hendrix-murphy@hendrix.edu to register for the talk.