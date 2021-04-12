ARTS, CRAFTS AND DUNBAR PLANT MARKET

SATURDAY 4/17. Dunbar Garden, 1720 S. Chester St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

Dunbar Garden, the 2-acre outdoor classroom that serves students from Gibbs International Magnet Elementary School and Dunbar Magnet Middle School, is throwing a spring shindig, COVID-cautionary style. The garden’s critters will be out and about (leave your own pets at home), along with plant experts to help you choose and purchase plants from Dunbar’s greenhouse that will work best for your home and diet. Capacity will be limited to 66 percent of the garden’s occupancy, a mask mandate will be in place, and no restroom will be available; plan accordingly.