The pandemic may not be over yet, but musicians and audiences are dipping their toes back into the pool of live public performance in Central Arkansas. This Thursday, for one, Austin-based drummer Brannen Temple — whose work has appeared on albums from Alejandro Escovedo, Eric Burdon and Bob Schneider — is bringing his band Temple Underground to Little Rock’s Afrodesia Studio of Performing Arts for a live recording and concert, featuring sets from Dallas-based Suthurn Faze and from our own funk/soul trendsetters Rodney Block, Joshua Asante and Tim Anthony.

Admission is $20. A meet-and-greet begins at 7 p.m.; the show begins at 8 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced, and seating is limited. Text 501-541-9823 to reserve a spot.