“Al Green Is Love.” Happy 75th to the Reverend and Forrest City native whose slow-burning vocal croon has graced the barroom, the TV screen, the church pulpit and at least ten great rap songs.

To celebrate, a roundup from the archives:

Here’s a notice posted of Al Green’s bull getting loose in Shelby County, Tennessee.

Here’s a review of the Rev’s 29th studio album, “Lay It Down.”

And here’s some at-home testimony of the cupid-playing, spellcasting, smoldering sway Green holds over the lovers of the world.