“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung’s semi-autobiographical film about a Korean family relocating to rural Washington County, Arkansas, to start up a farm, was nominated for several Oscars last night. Among them were the awards for Best Picture, Best Score, Best Screenplay, Best Actor and Best Director. (More about the film’s award season trajectory and controversy here, and check out our Q&A with director Lee Isaac Chung here.)

Courtesy A24

In the end, “Minari” lost out to fellow groundbreaker “Nomadland” from director Chloe Zhao, and the post-ceremony buzz continues to be dominated by the program’s bizarre and abrupt end, in which Anthony Hopkins won out for Best Actor over the late Chadwick Boseman. But just as Yuh-Jung Youn did in the film for which she was nominated, she did at the ceremony, bringing levity and warmth and sincerity to her acceptance speech as she won the award for Best Supporting Actress.

