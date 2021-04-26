In this weird-ass transition phase of the pandemic, when vaccine supply has eclipsed demand and the the open-air market is still your best bet for running into friends you might otherwise be sharing a beer with at the bar, we sauntered through the Spring on 7th event at the Seventh Street Mural Project a good five hours after its start time, when it had maybe reached its peak mellow. What we found was a neighborhood hangout of our dreams, the aesthetics of moms and dads and punk rockers and kiddos and muralists co-mingling in a quarter mile stretch of road under the Union Pacific railroad underpass.

If you’ve been missing events like this, or like the similarly community-minded White Water Tavern farmer’s market, which goes up every Saturday just above the murals, check ’em out.

Spring on 7th 1 of 9

Organizers Jose Hernandez and Tanya Hollifield plan, as a press release stated, to continue expanding the existing set of murals and holding events like yesterday’s “to help raise awareness of the art on 7th Street, raise funds for needed art supplies, and helps connect artists with the community.” The art market, the release says, “provides a public space where local artists can gather and network with other artists, collaborate together on new projects, and inspire each other and the community. 7th street creates a safe organic space for artists to feel free to express their creativity and share it with others.”