Kaleidoscope, a film festival that focuses on stories by and about LGBTQ+ people, goes up this week as a virtual showcase, with a ton of film available on-demand. The festival, put on by Central Arkansas Pride, runs from April 29-May 2. On the lineup:

“No Ordinary Man,” Aisling Chin-Yee and Chase Joynt’s film about trans jazz musician Billy Tipton:

“Dog Barking at the Moon,” Xiang Zi’s portrait of a Chinese family grappling with its father figure’s long-suppressed sexuality:

And — fresh off an Arkansas legislature that made a point of making life as trying and dangerous as possible for transgender Arkansans — “Petite fille” (“Little Girl”), a French film from director Sebastien Lifshitz about a young girl’s struggle to be recognized as a girl by her family and beyond.

And lots more. Head here for tickets and a growing list of films.