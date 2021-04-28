ARTS AND THE PARK THROUGH MAY 9. Hot Springs National Park. Various locations. Free.
Hot Springs’ Arts and the Park, an annual 10-day spring festival meant to highlight the vibrant city’s arts scene, this year honors native artist George Hunt and native musician Henry Glover (pictured below), who would have turned 100 in 2021.
Courtesy of Sherry Glover Thompson
A pioneering songwriter in his own right, Glover is best known for producing songs for James Brown, Levon Helm, Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughan and Grandpa Jones. He credits “the “unusual town” of Hot Springs, in part, for fostering his talent. Glover will be honored with an art contest, a songwriting contest, an induction into Hot Springs’ downtown Walk of Fame May 1 and a mayoral proclamation declaring May 21 Henry Glover Day. Elsewhere on the festival’s schedule: “Art Moves,” an outdoor art exhibit installed along the Hot Springs Creek Greenway Trail, with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday, April 30; “Art Springs,” a juried festival on Hill Wheatley Plaza May 1-2; “Studio Tours,” a free self-guided tour through the galleries and workspaces of local artists, May 8-9; live music from bluesman Akeem Kemp on Hill Wheatley Plaza 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1; and the monthly First Friday Gallery Walk through downtown Hot Springs, May 7. For details and a full schedule, visit hotspringsarts.org.