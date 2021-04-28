Perrion Hurd's "The Again, Never Blues," part of "Art Moves: Griots" at Hot Springs' Arts and the Park

Perrion Hurd's "The Again, Never Blues," part of "Art Moves: Griots" at Hot Springs' Arts and the Park courtesy of Visit Hot Springs

ARTS AND THE PARK

THROUGH MAY 9. Hot Springs National Park. Various locations. Free.

Hot Springs’ Arts and the Park, an annual 10-day spring festival meant to highlight the vibrant city’s arts scene, this year honors native artist George Hunt and native musician Henry Glover (pictured below), who would have turned 100 in 2021. Courtesy of Sherry Glover Thompson Courtesy of Sherry Glover Thompson Akeem Kemp on Hill Wheatley Plaza 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1; and the monthly First Friday Gallery Walk through downtown Hot Springs, May 7. For details and a full schedule, visit hotspringsarts.org.